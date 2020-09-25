Announcing Music Producers Guild of NZ and Aotearoa Music Producers Series

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 11:12

During an era of constant change in the music industry, the goal of the Music Producers Guild of New Zealand / Aotearoa (MPG NZ) is to inform music producers of their rights, help secure income streams, provide contracts for production and mixing, plus information on royalties and residual income to help producers sustain a career in the music industry and to create industry-wide standards of practice.

Co-founder, Greg Haver said "I’ve seen first-hand the benefits that overseas music producer organisations have had, both on individual careers and the wider industry. The Music Producers Guild of New Zealand/ Aotearoa has been created with the support of the local industry and will act as a valuable resource for everyone involved in the production sector, enabling them to form strong networks, access resources and work with best industry practice."

The MPG NZ aims to affiliate with international producer organisations and will offer equipment discounts as well as share collective experiences, create networking opportunities and enable collaboration in the artistic and commercial fields. The MPG NZ will lobby for producers’ rights, partner with educators and facilitate workshops and seminars to up-skill the sector.

The guild has been founded by producers Chris Chetland and Greg Haver with the generous support of the New Zealand Music Commission, Recorded Music New Zealand, NZ On Air and APRA AMCOS

NZ and will be run with an executive committee and advisory board comprising a group of Aotearoa’s producers and industry professionals.

The Music Producers Guild of New Zealand /Aotearoa will launch on October 19th 2020. To express your interest and sign-up for the guild go to www.mpgnz.co.nz