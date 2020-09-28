NZSO to stream more exhilarating performances exclusively online

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 17:16

Lauded New Zealand conductor Gemma New leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in four fresh performances exclusively online in October as part of the national orchestra’s streaming programme every Wednesday.

New’s concerts premiere for free on 7, 14, 21 and 28 October at live.nzso.co.nz. The two streamed performances are taken from the NZSO’s Shed Series concert Cadence, filmed without a live audience in Wellington in August. The first part of Cadence was streamed in September. The 7 October stream showcases works by two 20th composers - Igor Stravinsky’s Danses Concertantes and the third movement of Spanish composer and cellist Gaspar Cassadó’s mesmerising Suite for Solo Cello, featuring NZSO Section Principal Cello Andrew Joyce as soloist.

The 14 October stream features New Zealand composer Maria Grenfell’s engrossing Clockwerk and a selection of ballet music from Mozart’s Idomeneo, considered one of the composer’s first great operas.

New follows the Cadence performances with the NZSO performing Edward Elgar’s enchanting Serenade in E Minor on 21 October and Maurice Ravel’s playful Mother Goose Suite on 28 October.

The final streamed performance for September from the NZSO is Richard Strauss’ masterwork Sinfonia Domestica on Wednesday, 30 September, at 7.30pm. The performance was filmed in 2016 in Wellington with the Orchestra led by NZSO Conductor Laureate Edo de Waart.

The NZSO also continues to livestream concerts from Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre. The next concert will be Monumental on Friday, 9 October.

More than 50 NZSO performances and special video content can be viewed On Demand at live.nzso.co.nz.