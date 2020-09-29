Savage hits one million at New Zealand box office

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 11:52

Savage has taken over one million dollars at the New Zealand box office in its third weekend of release and remains in the number one position on the charts.

Only thirty-one New Zealand films have previously hit this box office milestone.

Savage director Sam Kelly said, "I am proud of the Savage team for crossing this milestone... for all their hard mahi, passion and creativity. It’s been rewarding to see the film land with New Zealand audiences."

"Once again I’d like to extend my congratulations to Sam and Vicky and the entire Savage team," said NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan. "Such a great box office result affirming the positive response of New Zealand audiences to a complex film which explores humanity and manhood in a way that is equally confronting and tender."

"Madman Films are extremely happy that Savage has joined the select group of New Zealand films that have passed the $1M mark and are proud that the film has attracted people back to the cinema in this time of uncertainty," said Luke Murray, Madman’s Theatrical Sales Director.

Written and directed by Sam Kelly and produced by Vicky Pope, Savage was inspired by true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs across 30 years and follows Danny at three critical moments of his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang.

Savage had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan Film Festival where The Hollywood Reporter’s Elizabeth Kerr said of the film, "Shifting back and forth among three watershed moments in the protagonist’s life, Kelly draws an emotional roadmap detailing one man’s life and how he got from A to B."

Savage remains on 102 screens nationwide in New Zealand.

Savage will be released in Australia on 8 October 2020 by Madman Entertainment. Worldwide sales are handled by Film Constellation.

Savage was made with investment by The New Zealand Film Commission with support from Avalon Studio Productions, Park Road Post Productions, Film Constellation and Fulcrum Media Finance. Savage is produced by Vicky Pope and executive produced by Bill Trotter, William Watson and Brian Kelly. The film is distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Madman Entertainment.