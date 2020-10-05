Paakiwaha Promo 5th October 2020

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 10:25

5th October 2020

TÄnÄ koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a MÄori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: MÄori academic Dr Ella Henry Ella will cast her eye over this year's elections, particularly which political parties are serving our people the best and what sort of influence are the minor parties having on our people. Could this be the end of NZ First and Winston?

Te WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi's Professor Wiremu Doherty discusses a raft of respected MÄori leaders who were awarded Honorary Doctorates of Philosophy in MÄori Development by Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi last week, for outstanding academic achievement, and endeavours over a lifetime.

Kerri Nuku from the New Zealand Nurses Organisations says despite stated commitments to equity and rangatiratanga, neither Labour’s health policy nor the MÄori Manifesto indicate any substantial, Tiriti-based change for MÄori health. She joins Dale to discuss.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism Chief Exec Jason Dawson represents a collective of six regions in Aotearoa New Zealand’s central North Island, who have banded together to entice New Zealand travellers to visit. The new campaign ‘Get Out More NZ’ has launched this week to showcase the big adventures that can be had within a short travelling distance.

John Tamihere joins Dale for his weekly chat, recapping the weekend debates.

Rauwaawa Kaumatua Trust Chief Executive Rangimahora Reddy discusses NgÄ Matauranga Taonga, a series of six short videos capturing KaumÄtua in different living situations sharing their experiences of COVID-19 lockdown and what they did to overcome difficulties and keep themselves well.

Toi Maori Aotearoa has selected 10 wÄhine MÄori to take part in the inaugural Whakakai Mentorship programme. In a first of its kind, these wÄhine will sit under the tutelage of expert bone carver and moko artist, Rangi Kipa, to learn the art of Maori adornment.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hÄkinakina.

