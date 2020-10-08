Terror-Fi Film Festival to go ahead in cinemas in 2020

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 15:51

New Zealand’s largest genre festival, the Terror-Fi Film Festival, is delighted to announce that it will return to Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch cinemas, from 28 October.

The festival will screen 10 New Zealand Premiere horror, thriller and sci-fi films, along with two retro screenings and an exclusive Wellington Premiere.

"It’s been an incredibly challenging year for film across the board and we’re very fortunate to be in a position to be able to screen these amazing films in cinemas" says festival director James Partridge.

Leading this year’s line-up are: the mind-bending sci-fi horror POSSESSOR, from Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg) and starring Angela Riseborough (MANDY), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Sean Bean; the rollercoaster sci-fi thriller SYNCHRONIC, from the directors of cult hit THE ENDLESS and starring Jamie Dornan (FIFTY SHADES OF GREY) and the Marvel Universe’s Anthony Mackie; and the haunting ANTEBELLUM, from the producers of GET OUT and US and starring Janelle Monáe and Jena Malone.

Terror-Fi will also play host to the New Zealand premiere of the gripping new Kiwi horror REUNION, from director Jake Mahaffy (FREE IN DEED). Starring the UK’s Julia Ormond and Kiwi actors Emma Draper and John Bach, the film was shot on location in Lower Hutt.

This year’s line-up also includes a number of indie gems, many of which will have their only cinematic screenings at the festival. The twisted rideshare horror comedy SPREE, starring Joe Keery, David Arquette and Mischa Barton, is a definitely ride worth taking; the exhilarating thriller ALONE and the chilling horror SATOR will have you on the edge of your seat; the superbly acted RENT-A-PAL will make laugh and cry; and the truly unique sci-fi comedy horror PSYCHO GOREMAN, where a young girl befriends a murderous space alien, makes for the perfect late night treat.

The insightful documentary CLAPBOARD JUNGLE will show budding movie-makers just what it takes to make your genre dreams come truly, complete with commentary from genre masters like Guillermo del Toro and George A. Romero. Wellington will also host a special filmmaking Masterclass after their screening.

Rounding off this year’s films are Terror-Fi’s vampire-themed retro screenings: BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA and FROM DUSK TILL DAWN, with Wellington playing host to two special themed events for the film.

Wellington will also screen a local premiere of the brilliant Russian sci-fi SPUTNIK to open the festival.

"Given the unpredictable nature of release dates this year, we’re excited to have been able to secure these films," says James. "A massive thanks to all the sales agents and distributors who helped us put together this incredible line-up."

The 2020 dates for Terror-Fi are:

Wellington: 28 Oct - 2 Nov at The Roxy

Auckland: 4 Nov - 8 Nov at The Hollywood

Christchurch: 11 Nov - 15 Nov at Alice Cinemas

Tickets for Wellington and Auckland are ON SALE NOW, with Christchurch tickets on sale Thursday 15 October. For all films, trailers, session times and tickets, go to TerrorFiFest.com