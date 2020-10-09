Did your flippered favourite make the final?

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 08:36

This year Burny, Captain and Mo will be battling it out for the prestigious title of Penguin of the Year 2020 at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

A record 9,000 votes were cast in the first round of this year’s competition, with international interest high even before voting began.

While most of the votes cast in the first 24 hours came from New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, people from many different countries had their say, including Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Israel, Vietnam, France, Spain, Russia, Norway, Malta and India.

So what happens next? Voting for Penguin of the Year runs from today until 10pm Tuesday 13 October, with the winner being announced on Thursday 15 October.

To vote for your favourite, go to www.nationalaquarium.co.nz, where you can also learn more about the finalists and what makes each of them unique.

Some of the comments on the voting forms have been amazing to read. Here’s some examples:

"All the way from the little island in the Mediterranean. I love your page and your penguins. Hoping to visit one day!" - Malta

"I love reading about your penguins! Keep up the amazing work!" - United States Of America

"Thank you for sharing their stores, brightens my day during lockdown" - Australia

"They are all so wonderful, but Timmy is my guy! Thank you for being such a bright spot in a grim year, National Aquarium team!" - United States Of America

"They’re all winners to me! Love the work you do. Penguin of the month is my happiest day of the month every time." - New Zealand