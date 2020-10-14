Chiharu Shiota unveilling her installation to Aotearoa for the first time - Te Papa

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 09:34

Award winning Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota will unveil a fully immersive installation in Te Papa’s Toi Art this summer.

The Web of Time opens on 12 December 2020 and will run through until late 2021.

Renowned for her otherworldly and intricate ‘drawings in space’, the thread installation made from 3,750 balls of black wool, will lead visitors through winding tunnels into a two-storey high artwork built in level 4 and level 5 of Toi Art.

Te Papa’s Head of Art Charlotte Davy is delighted that Chiharu Shiota’s work is being exhibited at Te Papa, and for the first time in New Zealand.

"Shiota is a world-class artist known for transforming spaces with her wondrous, thought-provoking installations. We are thrilled to exhibit The Web of Time in Te Papa’s Toi Art, and give New Zealanders the opportunity to experience this remarkable work."

The Web of Time draws on ideas of the cosmos, human existence, and the potential for the future.

Within this work one thousand numbers are intertwined in thread, suspended in space. Shiota believes numbers act as a universal language and a shared concept of time, with the ability to define, as well as connect people.

The Web of Time is the fourth site responsive commission for Te Papa’s Threshold gallery, following Michael Parakowhai’s Détour (2018), Nike Savvas’ Finale: Bouquet (2019-2020) and Lemi Ponifaso’s MAU: House of Night and Day (2020).