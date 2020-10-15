Northland Inc and Air New Zealand fly the flag for SIX60

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 13:00

Northland Inc is partnering with Air New Zealand to offer SIX60 fans a unique opportunity to see a new documentary-style film about the beloved Kiwi band in WhangÄrei ahead of its general release.

Part of the promotion for SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out involves hosting an exclusive premiere at each band member’s hometown, and lead vocalist Matiu Walters will be at Event Cinemas in James Street for a special screening on Saturday, 21 November.

The feature film, directed by Julia Parnell and released by the award-winning Notable Pictures with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air, opens nationwide five days later.

Billed as a story about "never giving up, of brotherhood, music and the love of a nation at this challenging time", the film charts the incredible rise and untold story of the Dunedin students, who went on to become national icons and the first and only Kiwi band to sell out Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium, not once but twice.

"We’re delighted to partner with Air New Zealand to lift Northland’s profile alongside this one-off event and to help celebrate the launch of SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out," said Tania Burt, General Manager Destination at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to Carina de Graaf, Venues and Events Manager for WhangÄrei District Council, who is working to create an exciting activation on the night.

"Northland has a long-running appreciation and love for SIX60 and their music, and it’s fantastic to see that reciprocated through these hometown premieres.

"This is also a wonderful opportunity to not only give Northlanders the chance to see the film before it opens to the public but to leverage the national interest New Zealand has for SIX60 and the subsequent interest in the region this campaign will generate.

"The film will undoubtedly have something for everybody: it’s a must-see for SIX60 fans, a shining example of homegrown talent, and an illuminating insight into what it’s like to grow up as a Kiwi."

Jeremy O’Brien, Air New Zealand General Manager Brand and Marketing, said the airline was excited to partner with Northland Inc to promote the film in WhangÄrei: "It’s great to partner with Northland Inc and SIX60 to bring this activity to life within the local community, and to give Northlanders this exclusive opportunity to win tickets through our Air New Zealand channels."

The film’s key themes of never giving up and the love of a nation, he added, were "especially fitting during this challenging time".

The promotion package also includes ticket giveaways by Air New Zealand, bespoke online content showcasing Matiu Walters’s favourite experiences in Northland, and social media promotion.

Local airpoints members will have the chance to win tickets for the film through an online quiz sent by email, or found online at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/premiere-in-the-air#win

To watch the official trailer for SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out, go to www.six60movie.com