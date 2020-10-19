Sweet 16 brand new displays at NPDC's TSB Festival of Lights

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 13:49

The TSB Festival of Lights kicks off in just over two months and the first sneak peak of the 16 all-new dazzling displays can be revealed by NPDC.

The new light installations include many making their world debut at the Pukekura Park festival and New Plymouth will also shine bright over the festive season with a light projection situated in the central city for the first time.

The 19 December to 31 January festival in Pukekura Park features free entertainment from fantastic home-grown talent as well as events for kids and seniors and food trucks and is set for a bumper season as Kiwis enjoy a staycation in Aotearoa because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner says this summer’s event has gone two better than the 14 all-new installations at the 2019/2020 season with 16 new displays, created by artists and companies in New Zealand and from around the world.

"I can’t wait to see these wonderful creations in the stunning setting of our Pukekura Park. It’s going to be a special season and will bring some joy to locals and visitors to the New Plymouth District after the tumultuous year we’ve all been through because of Covid-19," says Ms Turner.

"We smashed records last year with about 150,000 visitors attending the festival and this pumped millions into the Taranaki region. We hope to see a similar number this season, keeping the tills ringing as people enjoy our Lifestyle Capital."

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says the Bank is proud to partner with this world-class event, and this year’s festival is going to be the best one yet thanks to the amazing light installations on display.

"TSB is excited to be supporting the Poets Bridge installation ‘Manta Rain’, which will be an amazing focal point as people make their way through the park," says Ms Cooper.

"The TSB Festival of Lights benefits our community in so many ways. It’s free to visit and has something for everyone, which means it attracts people to visit New Plymouth and that brings investment to our region, which is particularly important in the current climate post Covid-19. Let’s all do our bit to support local by sharing the magic of the TSB Festival of Lights with our whÄnau and friends and encouraging them to come along and experience it for themselves."

The 16 new light features are:

Octopoda (left) Eight tentacle drums activate a unique display of colour and light, animating Octopoda’s musical mind.

Manta Rain (Main photo, artist impression of what it will look like on Poet’s Bridge)

Moving its fins in a wave-like ballet, Manta Rain traverses from above, through the air, as the sounds of rain and water engulf its movement.

Shrooms

These frightfully fun fungi will mesmerise young and old with their colourful spectacle.

Full Spectrum

Full Spectrum is an artistic celebration of unity and diversity in nature and humanity taking you through a fun, immersive and dynamic visual journey.

Lily Pads

Flowers bloom and frogs sing the summer night away as the Upper Lake is lit up by these bright and buoyant floating clusters.

Wise Monkeys

These playful but mischievous monkeys have escaped from Brooklands Zoo. Watch as these polygonal primates interact with their new environment and tease you along the way.

Fireworks Walk beneath and get up close to these combustible light spheres.

Twig (left)

Twig is an enchanting abstract representation of a cluster of trees.

Paper Boat Paper Boat sits nestled below Japanese Hill and brings Fountain Lake to life with its spectacular light show.

Mountain of Light This monolithic installation is brought to life by a dramatic repertoire of lighting effects.

Shish Ka Buoy

Absorbing the sunlight by day, these large buoys give off a magical glow by night, turning the playground into a multi-coloured wonderland.

UV Spaghetti (left)

Get tangled amongst the 2000 metres of UV reactive rope on Palm Lawn as UV Spaghetti offers you the festival’s most immersive and surreal experience.

Tumbler

Tumbler’s cylindrical form is clad in digital tubes and swirls with colour.

Hopscotch

Hop, jump and skip along this neon marvel.

Bassline Head to the Band Rotunda to unlock your musical talents. There’ll be a clothesline of laser beams for you to play with.

Encoded Geometric glowing wonders, each with their own mesmerising pattern, hang high above Smith Walk.

For more information on the festival, head to festivaloflights.nz or check out the brochure when it lands in your mailbox in December.