Waterbourne reveals jam packed line up of top Kiwi music

Sunday, 25 October, 2020 - 10:11

Auckland’s Takapuna Beach Reserve will come alive with the sounds of summer thanks to an exciting line-up of top New Zealand music acts playing at the Waterbourne Beach Festival between February and March 2021.

New Zealand’s largest beach festival is hitting Auckland for the first time, and promises something for everyone across 23 days, with professional water sports showcases, along with opportunities for people to have a go themselves, water safety courses, cultural experiences, beach clean-ups, sandcastle competitions, premium food and beverage, live music and more.

There will be 11 music days and nights, of which seven are free, and four are ticketed, and includes a bumper line up of some of New Zealand's hottest new and classic talent. The first to be announced are the four special ticketed events taking place across four weekends, with another 20 music acts still to be announced:

27 February: Ki TÄtahi Day Kings, Ria Hall, Neko

5 March: Waterbourne Sunset Sounds Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson, Anna Coddington, LAIIKA

13 March: Big Beach Day SACHI, Goodshirt, Theia, Dual, Marlins Dreaming, Sunshine Soundsystem, High Hoops, Paige

19 March: Friday with Dave Dave Dobbyn, Ashley Alexander, Abby Wolfe