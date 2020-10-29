Kiwi greats Crowded House next big act confirmed for Bowl

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 08:00

Hey now, hey now! Crowded House are heading to NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands in March 2021 for their first gig at the iconic venue in nearly 30 years. The legendary Kiwi band are bringing their To The Island Tour on 20 March, playing all their biggest hits including ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, ‘Weather With You’, ‘Better Be Home Soon’ and ‘Distant Sun’ and many more.

The concert is the fourth major gig announced for Summer at the Bowl with L.A.B on 9 January, dance and classical music spectacular Synthony playing their first ever outdoor concert on 23 January and Six60 returning on 30 January after selling out the Bowl in February.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says this summer promises to be one of the best ever at the Bowl, showcasing some of New Zealand’s greatest ever bands.

"We’re absolutely stoked Crowded House will be coming to the Bowl this summer in our iconic Pukekura Park. They’re Kiwi legends and it’s going to be a huge night belting out the classics in our beautiful Bowl. Bringing top acts to our special corner of Aotearoa is a big part of how we’re building a Lifestyle Capital and it’s a silver lining that, during Covid-19 travel restrictions, we’re able to bring not one but four major Kiwi acts to our patch," says Mayor Holdom. A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from 11am, Wednesday 4 November. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz. General public sale from 12pm, Thursday 5 November, from Ticketek.