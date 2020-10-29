'Method launches spooktacular Halloween game'

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 12:03

- Everyday Horrors is a new, free game created by Auckland based game and creative tech studio, Method.

- Suitable for the whole whÄnau to play together, the game reveals everyday household items as hiding spots for a selection of monsters, hiding out for Halloween.

- Method was founded by businesswoman Sam Ramlu, who is considered one of the first women founders in the local New Zealand technology scene, having immigrated to New Zealand at age 9 and setting up Method in 2003.

In a post Covid-19 world, many parents are understandably cautious this year about the exposure to germs that traditional Halloween fun, like door knocking and trick-or-treating, carries as a risk. It’s also a well-discussed concern that children with compromised immune systems miss out on the type of traditions, culture and fun these holidays cultivate in friend and peer circles.

That’s all changed, thanks to a new, web-based AR (augmented reality) game launched just in time for Halloween by Auckland game and creative tech studio, Method. The team of designers, engineers and creatives came up with and built the game over New Zealand’s Covid-19 ‘lockdown’ as a way for kids to combat the scaries, safely from the comfort of their home this Halloween.

"As a mother to a 6-year old boy, I know firsthand how Halloween is a time of stories, surprises, curiosity and imagination.

I am constantly looking for ways to create accessible, inspiring digital games and experiences that can engage future generations with tech and bring whÄnau together.

Everyday Horrors is our ‘trick AND treat’ to New Zealand - we’re so excited to see Kiwi kids, young and old discover who’s hiding out in their house!"

- Sam Ramlu, Method Founder and CEO, she/her

This free game encourages kids to find monsters, hidden behind a list of typical household or everyday items, found from a list of clues. These items act as a QR code, something we’ve grown accustomed to seeing as the traditional barcode style device - but, through the magic of technology, can in fact be anything. Once found, simply scan the item through the in-game camera to reveal a monster - or a flock of bats if there’s no monster to be found!

There are several different monsters to collect, each object revealing a different scary character and their story.

Best of all, the game doesn’t even require a download; anyone with a smartphone can access the game through the browser. Parents can also rest assured that there’s none of those pesky ‘in app purchases’ remotely possible - meaning your kids can play for free with no need to enter any personal details or risk your credit card being charged (phew!).