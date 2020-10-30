Auckland Philhamonia Orchestra and Angel Star Publishing release 'Teddy Bear Hunt'

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 17:00

- A children’s song celebrating community spirit and kindness in Aotearoa.

"The Teddy Bear Hunt that happened all across New Zealand during the initial lockdown in March was such a positive part of 2020 because it brought families and communities together despite our need to live apart," explains Chris Sanders, Songwriter, performer and driving force behind the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ project.

"This strange COVID time will stay in our minds forever. So it has been an incredible experience capturing those positive ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ memories in a fun song that children and their families can continue to share together.

Creating the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ song has been one of the most rewarding projects I have been involved in and working with the APO has made it extra special."

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) is thrilled to be partnering with renowned producer and singer/songwriter Chris Sanders of Angel Star Publishing House (ASPH) on ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ - an original song, with accompanying picture book and a 4-part ‘how to write a song’ video series.

The ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ song has just been released for download on itunes and bandcamp:

https://li.sten.to/zNnlD1J

The accompanying picture book, illustrated by breakthrough artist Natalie Conaty of Weta Workshop, will be released in the first week of December - just in time for Christmas.

"We have had the pleasure of working with Chris before and we jumped at the chance to partner again on this special project" says Thomas Hamill, Director of APO Connecting.

"Our children will look back on 2020 as that strange time they couldn’t go to school or visit their friends, but hopefully they will also remember the joy they had going on a Teddy Bear Hunt counting the teddy bears in the windows and the feeling that came with knowing that we were all looking out for each other - even though we couldn’t actually ‘be together’.

I know our musicians certainly missed performing for our audiences and especially our younger audiences during the past year, so being able to give back to the youngest members of our ‘team of 5 million’ with "Teddy Bear Hunt" has been a really positive experience for all of us here at the APO."

This project from the APO and Angel Star Publishing House celebrates the power of community spirit, adventure and family in a timely and uniquely kiwi way.