Maori TV has nine finalists in the New Zealand Television Awards

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 14:03

MÄori TV is proud that it is a finalist in seven programmes and two individual awards in this year’s New Zealand Television Awards that acknowledge excellence in the industry.

"Our recognition as finalists by the New Zealand Television Awards reinforces that we are delivering quality MÄori programming across many genres including news and current affairs, culture, children, comedy and te reo MÄori programming," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.

"We also know that this only possible because of the great team we have working here at MÄori TV."

MÄori TV programmes in contention for Awards are:

- Te Ao MÄori news - Best News Coverage.

- Te Ao with Moana is a finalist for Best Current Affairs programme. The program is produced by Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson who has the rare distinction of managing his mother and presenter, Moana Maniapoto. Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson is also a finalist for the Reporter of the Year, in recognition of mahi done for the Marae programme.

- Off the Grid with Pio - Best Lifestyle programme. Pio Terei talks with people throughout the country who have chosen unique lifestyles off the grid.

- He Paki Taonga i a MÄui - Best Children’s programme. Te Papa has many taonga MÄori with great tales to tell. Stories are told in an engaging and memorable way for tamariki to learn about taonga and their own history.

- The Negotiators - Te MÄngai PÄho Best MÄori programme. A behind-the-scenes look through the eyes of those who steered their tribes through a minefield of claims and complex settlements.

- Haka Life - Te MÄngai PÄho Best Te Reo MÄori programme. Haka Life takes an honest and insightful look at what it takes to be the best kapa haka in Aotearoa!

- Aroha Bridge - Best Comedy/ Comedy Entertainment programme. Aroha Bridge is a cartoon snapshot of the multicultural melting pot that is Aotearoa.

Pio Terei, Host of Terei Tonight and Off the Grid with Pio is a finalist for the Personality of the Year, which is decided by public voting.

All programmes can be accessed through https://www.maoritelevision.com/