Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra 2021 season announced

Sunday, 8 November, 2020 - 20:30

With the rest of the world teetering on the edge of lockdown or hamstrung by social distancing the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has defiantly announced its 2021 season.

The New Zealand Government has indicated there is an important role for the creative sector to play in the country’s economic and social recovery post-COVID and the APO is taking a leading role in this work.

The APO’s online activity, shared during COVID lockdown this year, drew more than 4 million views, across 29 countries, clear proof that Auckland’s orchestra is a powerful representative for the city on the global stage and reinforces Auckland’s status as a UNESCO City of Music.

As the largest employer in Auckland’s performing arts sector, the APO’s live activity generates significant economic benefits to the city. Every concert represents a network of audience members, business partners, donors, musicians, support businesses, students and tourists. All these groups are drawn together, week after week thanks to the APO.

So what does 2021 hold in store for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra?

The APO has revealed a full programme of concerts and community outreach activity for 2021. Despite the upheaval of 2020, the programme for 2021 is as inspiring and as adventurous as ever.

The announcement of the renewal of Giordano Bellincampi as Music Director until the end of 2024 is also an obvious highlight. Denmark based Bellincampi, who has received essential worker status by New Zealand Immigration under the current COVID imposed border controls, will be leading the orchestra for a further three years.

This announcement will be celebrated by musicians and audiences alike and helps to ensure the APO continues to fulfil its ambitious artistic plans over the years to come.

"The launch of this new season is particularly emotional for all of us at the APO," says APO Chief Executive, Barbara Glaser.

"This has been such a tough year for us and many others. For our musicians to lose the opportunity to perform is losing much of what defines them and what they have spent years training to accomplish.

With the rest of the world like it is at present we feel so lucky to be able to gather together once again here in New Zealand. Our forced separation taught us all to appreciate and value each other and the atmosphere in the concert hall is electric as a result. I’m incredibly proud of the creative and positive approach all our team have taken in preparing this 2021 season and we can’t wait to share it with audiences next year."