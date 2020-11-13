Kiwi author to direct film based on his novel Anno 2020

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 08:47

New Zealand filmmaker and novelist James Morcan today announced he will be directing and starring in a movie adaptation of his new release novel Anno 2020. The film will also be Morcan’s directorial debut.

"Anno 2020 was first conceived in March of this year as a novel-to-film idea," Morcan said from his residence in Sydney, Australia. "It was directly inspired by what’s happened to humanity throughout the course of this year. The story explores five different relationships as people are separated from each other due to the COVID-19 lockdowns around the world."

Morcan is teaming up with one of his long-time collaborators, leading Australian actor and producer Gil Ben-Moshe. Anno 2020 will be the fourth feature film the pair have made together, having previously shot two OZ-Bollywood movies, My Cornerstone and Love You Krishna, as well as the post-Apocalyptic film After Armageddon.

Ben-Moshe’s production company MoneyShot Productions will oversee all aspects of the filmmaking process.

"The film will give audiences an around-the-world tour of this Coronavirus era," Morcan said. "The story’s characters are based in eleven nations around the world - from New Zealand to Palestine, from Brazil to China, from Australia to the United States - all who are mysteriously connected to each other."

Anno 2020 was published late last month and has received excellent reviews to date. Amazon Hall of Fame Top 50 reviewer Grady Harp describes it as "a beautiful reading experience…with a global panoply of beautifully defined stances and characters."

Morcan is currently polishing the screenplay adaptation and preparing to direct the film and also play one of the roles as an actor. The production is expected to begin filming at various locations around the world in the coming months.