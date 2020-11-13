'Fantastical fable Peer Gynt showcases joy and talent of graduating actors'

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:23

The third-year students of Whitireia Community Polytechnic’s acting course are exceptionally excited for their upcoming production. Peer Gynt (BATS Theatre, 17-21 November) marks the group’s first - and only - publicly performed show for 2020. But with the agility, humour and creativity they’ve shown all year, this cast is bringing everything to the stage and giving 2020 the sendoff it deserves!

The cohort has had to adapt to a huge volley of COVID curveballs this year, with training moved online, project dates shuffled, and live performances reimagined into alternative formats, such as recorded works, exhibitions and digital media. "It's been a weird WEIRD year" says director Tess Jamieson-Karaha. "After the strange demands of lockdown, getting to bring a fantastical fable like Peer Gynt to life - real life - has been extra-special. And as this company of actors prepares to graduate, I can only say how proud I am of their talent, resilience, adaptability, and pure joy; qualities you'll see in spades at Peer Gynt!"

Taken from Henrik Ibsen's evocative five-act dramatic interpretation of the classic Norwegian Per Gynt folk tales, David Rudkin's masterful fast-paced translation of Ibsen’s Danish play romps through our hero’s exciting, intrepid and downright idiotic exploits, and amplifies the joyful, magical spirit that makes this wonderfully unruly fable so popular.

And Peer Gynt has proved to be a perfect fit for these young actors, as they complete their training at Whitireia and prepare to take the leap into performance industries here in Aotearoa and all over the world. "The cast dived head-first into the play and I’m so proud of the playful, dynamic, moving world they’ve created. I couldn’t imagine a better way to end their final year of studies: A thrilling firecracker of a fairy-tale that looks to the future and leaves 2020 in the dust."