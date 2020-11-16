Christmas party goes live on radio to raise funds for Youthline

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 12:12

Coca-Cola New Zealand is bringing its annual Christmas musical extravaganza to The Breeze in New Zealand’s first ever fully live radio show to help raise much needed funds for Youthline.

A collaboration with long-time partner MediaWorks, Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze is a live, three hour Christmas radio show with all aspects of the broadcast 100% live, including studio performances, news reads and even the on-air commercials performed live on the day.

When Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park was paused for the first time in 26 years due to COVID 19, not only did it leave a big gap in the Kiwi Christmas calendar it created an even bigger gap in Youthline’s annual income. Youthline has been the recipient charity for the iconic Christmas concert for over thirteen years and the postponement means less money to help young Kiwis at a time they need it the most.

While the full line-up for the nation’s first ever live fundraising broadcast is still under wraps, the producers have promised a fun, festive ‘radiothon style ’ programme featuring international stars, top Kiwi performers, a classic Kiwi Christmas playlist and all the unpredictable fun of a totally live radio show, ads and all.

Annette Chillingworth from Coca-Cola New Zealand says, "We are so lucky to work with such a talented, innovative team who are able to bring all the excitement of a live Christmas concert in the park to a live-on-air programme the whole nation can enjoy. It’s a positive, upbeat way for Kiwis to help Youthline continue to support an increasing number of young people and their families reaching out during these uncertain times."

Hosted by The Breeze Auckland Breakfast hosts Robert Rakete and Jeanette Thomas, the show will air live from 7am to 10am on Friday 11 December and can be heard on The Breeze, streamed through rova, viewed online and on Breeze TV.

With a theme of "It feels good to give", listeners and viewers will be encouraged to donate to Youthline and help them to raise as much money as they can during the live show.

Shae Ronald, CEO of Youthline says "We have experienced a significant increase in the number of young people and families reaching out to us for support due to Covid-19.We rely on the generous donations of our supporters and partners to keep the Helpline going. We want to ensure we continue to be here as a trusted, steady base for the increased number of young people and families reaching out to us for support not only for this year, our 50th anniversary, but over the years to come."