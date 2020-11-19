Big names lined up for NPDC's TSB Festival of Lights - Council

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 10:39

Big-name headline artists are set to make this summer’s entertainment programme at NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights the best yet - and punters can see them all for free!

There’s something for everyone on Pukekura Park’s two stages with a line-up featuring classic Kiwi artists The Warratahs and The Chills, headline acts Reb Fountain, The Butlers and Sola Rosa and the best of local talent with 24 Taranaki bands to entertain festival-goers.

The Warratahs kick-off the festival on 19 December on what will be a special opening night of the lights spectacular. The Kiwi legends will be playing all their classic tunes as well as a guest appearance from founder member and accordion supremo Alan Normal.

This year’s Summer at the Bowl starts on 9 January with top live band L.A.B while classical/electronic dance music collaboration Synthony hits the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on 23 January. Complementary festival artists have been scheduled for the night before the big gigs with The Butlers and Sonic Delusion on 8 January and crowd-favourites The Slacks on 22 January.

And the Powerco Lights Up The Night on New Year’s Eve features four great live acts including Sola Rosa and a set from DJ Noncharlet so festival-goers can see in 2021 in style with their mates and loved ones.

Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner says NPDC has pulled out all the stops this summer and put together a stellar line-up that will rock the park.

"It’s incredible to think festival-goers will get to see and enjoy some huge names this summer and it’s all for free. The quality is incredible, catering for all tastes, and we think Kiwis will be flocking to our region to enjoy the entertainment while locals have a great excuse for a Taranaki staycation," says Ms Turner.

"We’re Building a Lifestyle Capital here in our district and a big part of this is putting on fabulous community events we can all enjoy. I can’t wait for 19 December and to get a good possie to sit back and enjoy The Warratahs."

To enjoy a preview of the talent on show this summer, head to Spotify and search for TSB Festival of Lights to find playlists for December and January. A full list of what’s on can be found at festivaloflights.nz/whats-on and look out for the festival brochure as well.

Festival entertainment fast facts

- The Warratahs get the festival entertainment programme started on 19 December at 8.30pm on the Hatchery Lawn.

- The Chills have played gigs in 39 countries since forming in Dunedin in 1980.

- WOMAD favourite Reb Fountain was shortlisted in 2020 for NZ’s premier song writing award, the APRA Silver Scroll.

- Sola Rosa features 10 musicians.