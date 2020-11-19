'Logitech G unveils its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet'

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 10:55

Logitech® G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse

The World’s Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse

Announcement Date: November 18, 2020Shipping: January 2021

Price: $299.90 NZD Available at: LogitechG.com

Product Description

Introducing PRO X SUPERLIGHT, our lightest, fastest PRO mouse ever. Powered by LIGHTSPEED, it’s here to help you remove all obstacles, so you can focus on nothing but winning.

Get insanely precise, fast, and consistent control with HERO Sensor. Take first faster with zero-additive PTFE feet that deliver a dramatically smoother glide.

PRO X SUPERLIGHT weighs less than 63 g without the need for ridiculous holes.

Developed in collaboration with a large group of the world’s best esports pros, PRO X SUPERLIGHT features hyper-minimal design, but is packed with our latest technologies and advancements. PRO X SUPERLIGHT is available in black and white.

Key Features

Designed With Pros, Engineered to Win: Designed with the world’s leading pros to engineer the world’s best competitive gaming mouse.

LIGHTWEIGHT: With hyper-minimal redesign, PRO X SUPERLIGHT is our lightest and fastest PRO mouse ever weighing in at under 63 grams. Almost 25% lighter than standard PRO Wireless mouse. LIGHTSPEED Wireless: LIGHTSPEED is next-gen, pro-grade wireless technology with even more responsive and reliable connectivity.

HERO Sensor: HERO Sensor, engineered by Logitech G, is incredibly precise, fast, and consistent for ultra-fine control.

Zero-Additive PTFE Feet: Zero-additive PTFE mouse feet deliver a smooth glide for an incredibly smooth connection to your game.

Technical Specifications

LIGHTSPEED™ wireless technology

Onboard memory1

Click tensioning system

Zero-additive PTFE Feet

5 buttons

Tracking

Sensor: HERO™

Resolution: 100 - 25,600 DPI

Max. acceleration: > 40G2

Max. speed: > 400 IPS2

Zero smoothing/acceleration/filtering

Responsiveness

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Battery Life3

Constant motion: 70h

Physical Specifications

Height: 125.0 mm (4.92 in)

Width: 63.5 mm (2.50 in)

Depth: 40.0 mm (1.57 in)

Weight: <63 g (<2.2 oz)

1 Advanced features require Logitech G HUB Software available for download at logitechg.com/ghub

2 Tested on Logitech G240 Gaming Mouse Pad

3 Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions

Warranty

2-year limited hardware warranty