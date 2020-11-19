'Logitech G unveils its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet'

|
[ login or create an account ]
Logitech® G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse
The World’s Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse
Announcement Date: November 18, 2020Shipping: January 2021
Price: $299.90 NZD Available at: LogitechG.com
Product Description
Introducing PRO X SUPERLIGHT, our lightest, fastest PRO mouse ever. Powered by LIGHTSPEED, it’s here to help you remove all obstacles, so you can focus on nothing but winning.
Get insanely precise, fast, and consistent control with HERO Sensor. Take first faster with zero-additive PTFE feet that deliver a dramatically smoother glide.
PRO X SUPERLIGHT weighs less than 63 g without the need for ridiculous holes.
Developed in collaboration with a large group of the world’s best esports pros, PRO X SUPERLIGHT features hyper-minimal design, but is packed with our latest technologies and advancements. PRO X SUPERLIGHT is available in black and white.
Key Features
Designed With Pros, Engineered to Win: Designed with the world’s leading pros to engineer the world’s best competitive gaming mouse.
LIGHTWEIGHT: With hyper-minimal redesign, PRO X SUPERLIGHT is our lightest and fastest PRO mouse ever weighing in at under 63 grams. Almost 25% lighter than standard PRO Wireless mouse. LIGHTSPEED Wireless: LIGHTSPEED is next-gen, pro-grade wireless technology with even more responsive and reliable connectivity.
HERO Sensor: HERO Sensor, engineered by Logitech G, is incredibly precise, fast, and consistent for ultra-fine control.
Zero-Additive PTFE Feet: Zero-additive PTFE mouse feet deliver a smooth glide for an incredibly smooth connection to your game.
Technical Specifications
LIGHTSPEED™ wireless technology
Onboard memory1
Click tensioning system
Zero-additive PTFE Feet
5 buttons
Tracking
Sensor: HERO™
Resolution: 100 - 25,600 DPI
Max. acceleration: > 40G2
Max. speed: > 400 IPS2
Zero smoothing/acceleration/filtering
Responsiveness
USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)
Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM
Battery Life3
Constant motion: 70h
Physical Specifications
Height: 125.0 mm (4.92 in)
Width: 63.5 mm (2.50 in)
Depth: 40.0 mm (1.57 in)
Weight: <63 g (<2.2 oz)
1 Advanced features require Logitech G HUB Software available for download at logitechg.com/ghub
2 Tested on Logitech G240 Gaming Mouse Pad
3 Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions
Warranty
2-year limited hardware warranty
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice