Coming Home debuts at #1 on the NZ Apple Podcasts chart

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 14:08

The Spinoff podcast network, in partnership with Kiwibank, is proud to announce Coming Home, a new five-part podcast series that delves into the phenomenon of high achieving New Zealanders returning to Aotearoa in the wake of Covid-19. In its first week of release, Coming Home has entered the NZ Apple Podcasts chart in the #1 position.

We’re all familiar with the concept of the ‘brain drain’. For decades we’ve been hearing about highly-qualified New Zealanders leaving our shores in droves, destined for bigger and better career opportunities abroad.

Now we’re experiencing a phenomenon unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Largely due to Covid-19, many of these industry leading New Zealanders are returning home in record numbers. With them comes a wealth of knowledge and experience we simply haven’t had access to before.

There’s plenty we don’t know about those who have made their way back, and in Coming Home hosts Duncan Greive and Jane Yee seek to find out who these returnees are, why they left New Zealand in the first place, the reasons for their homecoming and what their arrival means for all of us.

We’ll hear from some of these recent returnees - among them top chef Peter Gordon, tech strategist Julia Arnott-Neenee and former Huffington Post Highline editor Rachel Morris - about how they uprooted their old lives and careers to come home in the middle of a pandemic, and what it means to be back in Aotearoa.

Over the course of the series we discover it has been far from a smooth landing, with unexpected career and personal challenges arising almost immediately for many of them. If we’re to make the most of the opportunities presented by this extraordinary influx of returning New Zealanders, we may not have the luxury of time.

The first episode of Coming Home is available now, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Hosted by Duncan Greive and Jane Yee

Featuring Peter Gordon, Julia Arnott-Neenee, Paul Spoonley, Jarrod Kerr, Rachel Morris, Joel Kefali, Polly Fryer, Mahoney Turnbull

