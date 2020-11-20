Brendan Dugan releases 'Memory Country Jail'

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 08:06

Introducing an upbeat new track from Kiwi Music Legend Brendan Dugan. ‘Memory County Jail’ is the 3rd single from Brendan’s 14 track album ‘Hello Tamworth’, which was compiled for his Australian debut at Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2019. Written by Nashville songwriter Jeff Dayton, (MD for Glen Campbell). ‘Memory County Jail’ is an excellent follow up to Brendan’s previous Australian releases, ‘Honky Tonk Heroes’, which rocketed to number #1 on the Australian Airplay Country Chart, and his 2nd release, ‘Daddy Was A Boxer, which shot to #10 nationally and peaked at #3 on the Official Tasmanian Country Music Chart.

His smooth enchanting baritone country voice is as good today as it has been throughout a stellar career which has included Gold Records and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrendanDuganMusic

Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/_zyMRaduioA