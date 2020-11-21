Flaxmere night market on 26 Nov

Saturday, 21 November, 2020 - 09:45

The second Flaxmere night market is almost upon us - on November 26 at the Flaxmere Village shopping centre from 5pm to 8pm.

The entertainment is booked, the prizes sorted (including another 50" television), and the stallholders ready to go.

The first market in October was a huge success, and with all those who came along sharing the love with their friends, whanau and neighbours, this next one is expected to be even bigger.

Highlights included the prize grabs in the cash vault, entertainment, karaoke competition, late night shopping and food stalls, said Flaxmere Planning Committee chairman and event organiser Traci Tuimaseve.

The prizes will be just as good this time, said Flaxmere Pharmacy owner Tim Klingender. "We have another television, more Flaxmere funny money, and another grocery grab."

As we head towards the big night, shoppers are being reminded to put their receipts in the competition boxes when they shop in Flaxmere Village (with their name and address on the back), to be in the draw to take a turn in the cash vault.

"It is easy to enter - each of the participating village shops has a competition box on their counter, ready for your receipt," said Mr Klingender. "On the night we whip around and collect them up and then draw out the names of the people who will go into the cash vault. You do have to be here on the night though. If we call your name and you’re not here, we will draw another name."

The entertainment starts at 5pm with the prize draws at 6.30, the Voucher Grabs at about 7pm and the Grocery Grab at about 7.30, said Mr Tuimaseve.

The terms and conditions for the competitions are on display in the windows of the participating Flaxmere Village shops and on the Flaxmere Connect website: www.flaxmere.community