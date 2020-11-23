Stunning animal images coming to Canterbury - Canterbury Museum

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 09:26

Almost 100 of the top entries from the world’s most prestigious wildlife photography competition will be unveiled this week at Canterbury Museum.

The Museum is just the third venue outside the United Kingdom to host the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Produced and toured each year by the Natural History Museum, London, Wildlife Photographer of the Year showcases stunning images of the natural world from the competition of the same name.

The photographs, which range from intimate animal portraits to inspiring wild landscapes, shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

The winners of the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were announced at a virtual awards ceremony in October.

Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov’s picture The Embrace won him the Adult Grand Title.

The photo depicts an ecstatic adult Siberian tiger marking her territory on a tree. It was nearly 11 months in the making as Gorshkov tracked rare tigers through forest in eastern Russia.

Siberian tigers have been hunted almost to extinction in the past century, but recent unpublished camera-trap surveys indicate greater protection may have led to an increase in tiger numbers.

Finnish photographer Liina Heikkinen won the Young Grand Title (15-17 years) with an image of a young fox trying to hide its dinner from its hungry siblings.

Canterbury Museum Director Anthony Wright says the Museum is delighted to be hosting the exhibition.

"The images were a big hit with the Canterbury public when we hosted the 2017 exhibition and I’m sure this year’s photos will attract just as much interest.

"The exhibition is a testament to the natural world’s endless ability to surprise and delight but it also contains some sobering messages around conservation that are sure to spark discussion."

Next year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is open for entries until 10 December.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is on at Canterbury Museum from 27 November to 28 March 2021.