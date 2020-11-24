Christmas lights up Te Rauparaha Park - Council

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 11:10

After a challenging year it’s time to celebrate, and Porirua City has just the event to get people in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas in the City will be held at Te Rauparaha Park on Saturday 5 December, from 12-4pm, with a wonderland of lights, fun and a sprinkle of Santa’s magic.

A magical walk-through light display will help the event shine, and should be a hit with everyone who loves a bit of festive sparkle.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says there will be fun for the whole whÄnau, and the best thing is that everything is free.

"I know this has been a really hard year for lots of people, and we’re all hanging out for Christmas.So come and join us and have some fun.

"I really enjoy our annual Christmas in the City and love seeing the smiles the day brings, especially to our tamariki."

Activities will include bouncy castles, arts and crafts, a photo booth, bubbles, mini cars, face painting, a free sausage sizzle, snow cones and more.

There will be fun Christmas games like tree decorating, a Christmas wrapping race, stocking guessing game and the bauble and spoon race - check out our website for the games timetable and more information.

Of course, Christmas is not Christmas without a visit from Santa! We have it on good authority that Santa will make a stopover from the North Pole to visit our tamariki. You can get a selfie with Santa or post him a letter in our special mailbox.

So grab your sunhats, put on sunblock and set out on your bike, scooter, own two feet, catch a bus or train or take advantage of our free weekend parking.

Date: 5 December

Time: 12-4pm

Venue: Te Rauparaha Park, Porirua.

Entry and all activities are free.