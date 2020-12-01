'Kiwi music dominates the 2020 Official NZ Music Charts'

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 08:55

For the first time since 2004, when Brooke Fraser and Ben Lummis took out top album and top single respectively, Kiwi music has taken out both the top spots on the End of Year Official NZ Music Charts. Summer circuit favourites L.A.B.’s topped the Singles Chart with their smash hit ‘In The Air’, followed by pop juggernaut The Weeknd for his song ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Roses’ by SAINt jHN. It’s been a big year for L.A.B., who won two Tui at the Aotearoa Music Awards this year for Best Roots Artist and People’s Choice, with their first stadium headline performance planned for summer this year.

In another local win, Six60 took out the 2020 top Album Chart with Six60 (3), followed by Harry Styles’ Fine Line. No strangers to the charts, Six60 are the next Kiwi artist to feature on the album chart, coming in at number six with the Six60 EP.

Six60 dethrone Billie Eilish who held the top album spot in 2019 with When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The last time a Kiwi album took the annual top spot was Sol3 Mio by Sol3 Mio in 2013. The last single by a Kiwi artist to top the charts was ‘You Got Me’ by J. Williams featuring Scribe in 2010. The local charts

The New Zealand top album list is also dominated by Six60 and L.A.B. Six60 claims four spots in the top five while L.A.B. have three albums in the top 10.

L.A.B.’s chart topping single is followed by Jawsh 685 with ‘Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)’, BENEE with ‘Glitter’, Drax Project ft Six60’s ‘Catching Feelings’ and ‘Long Gone’ by Six60.

Recorded Music NZ Chart Compiler Paul Kennedy said it’s encouraging to see Kiwi music dominating the charts.

"These results show an outstanding year for Kiwi music. In a time where international acts can’t reach our shores New Zealand has come out in full support of the local music industry," says Kennedy. "This year has been one of the toughest ever for Kiwi music, but the chart results show how music unites us all. L.A.B and Six60 are two bands that embrace Aotearoa’s unique culture, with Six60 recording and performing in te reo, and L.A.B claiming four Waiata MÄori Music Awards in October."

Recorded Music CEO, Damian Vaughan, said it’s no surprise that Kiwi music comes out on top this year.

"The recent Aotearoa Music Awards were a celebration of our musicians and their mahi from the last year, and it’s great to see this translating into chart topping results," says Vaughan. "Despite the challenges of COVID facing the world, there’s always space for great Kiwi music to comfort us and remind us of our place in the world."