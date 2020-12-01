'Wellington Advent Calendar opens a world of festive deals'

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 09:04

Kate McGuinness made a splash on Instagram during lockdown with charming digital drawings of iconic Wellington scenes. Now she’s created a new series of illustrations especially for the 2020 Wellington Advent Calendar.

This year’s online Wellington Advent Calendar consists of stylised numbers from 1 to 24 representing those days in December. Once a number is clicked on, one of Kate’s illustrations and a hospitality or experience deal are revealed. Simply enter your email address and you will receive a voucher redeemable at the respective business. Vouchers are valid until the end of February.

Wellington born and bred; Kate was thrilled to be asked to create 24 illustrations for the advent calendar following her Instagram success through a 100-day drawing challenge during lockdown.

"I found the Instagram project helped me connect with my artistic side during this strange time. It became a way to stay in touch with my community while staying at home and a lovely way to communicate with business owners that we were still thinking of them even though they were temporarily closed.

"In Wellington, a lot of our identity is wrapped up in the places we frequent. You get to know the person behind the counter, especially with locally owned places - it’s very personal. I kept this in mind as I worked on the advent illustrations."

WellingtonNZ Marketing Manager Anna Calver says the ideals behind Kate’s Insta-illustrations made her the perfect choice to illustrate the Wellington Advent Calendar.

"The aim of the advent calendar is to drive spending in local businesses in the lead up to Christmas and throughout the traditionally quieter months of January and February when many Wellingtonians are away on holiday.

"Or, in other words, to support business owners in our topsy-turvy Covid world - just like Kate did with her illustrations.

"The Covid-impacted year means businesses, particularly those in central Wellington, need support more than ever and the advent calendar is one way of doing that. There are some super offers to please all the bargain hunters out there."

The 2019 Wellington Advent Calendar led to 89,000 vouchers being downloaded. It resulted in more than $179,000 in total direct spend at the various businesses.