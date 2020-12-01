Scarlett Eden Music announces the new single 'Learning to Fly'

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 10:41

Hawke’s Bay Artist Scarlett Eden is thrilled to announce the release of the Debut Single, ‘Learning to Fly’ available on all streaming platforms December 2nd 2020.

‘Learning to Fly’, the first single on Scarlett Eden’s 5 track debut EP, is a well crafted fusion of funked up rnb/pop that will take you to the depth of her heartache and groove into the triumph of selfgrowth.

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Travis Dearden (Travis Dearden Productions) this collaboration of musical talent will deliver you a place of ear pleasing bliss while getting your feet moving to some serious hook driven grooves.

After finishing her studies as a vocalist, Scarlett has worked passionately to complete her debut Ep, taking influences from Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse and Erykah Badu; she too strives to be a storyteller with powerful uniqueness and authenticity.

The much anticipated Debut Single release party is hitting the stages of Common Room December 5th, tickets available from eventbrite. Scarlett Eden accompanied her by band ‘Last Night’s Sesh’, Travis Deaden (drums), Greg conrad (Guitar), Scott Brough (Bass) and special Guest Jonny McClean (saxophone) are gearing up to showcase a night of love, loss and some serious talent.

‘Scarlett Eden Captivates her audience with soul filled vocals, taking the listener on a journey with her well crafted verse and catchy hooks. Definitely an artist to watch take flight’. Gerard Barron