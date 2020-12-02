Couple's generosity creates new way of looking in Te Papa's Toi Art - Te Papa

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 12:10

Te Papa Foundation has welcomed a generous donation kindly gifted by Andrew Barnes and Charlotte Lockhart, resulting in a more accessible gallery for all.

Glass balustrades have now been put in place across the Toi Art walkway and in front of Tiffany Singh’s Indra’s bow, allowing the public to view a larger section of the artwork from a much more accessible angle.

These balustrades will also complement the visitor experience of the upcoming installation The Web of Time, the fourth site-responsive commission for Te Papa’s Threshold gallery.

This thread installation will envelop the walkway, with the new glass balustrade creating an accessible view for all gallery visitors.

The previous balustrades were opaque glass, meaning children and wheelchairs users were not able to see through to the artworks in the gallery below.

Philanthropists Andrew Barnes and Charlotte Lockhart were motivated to focus on the aspects on the museum that can often be overlooked, yet make a big difference to visitors.

Andrew Barnes said, "Art is an important part of our culture, and accessibility to art is equally as important. We felt it was important to support the gallery to change frosted glass to clear, to ensure art can be enjoyed by all."

Te Papa is committed to making all parts of the museums as accessible as possible, and this is also reflected in the newly opened block of visitor friendly, environment-friendly, inclusive, gender neutral toilets on the ground floor of the museum.

The new glass balustrades can now be viewed in level 5 of Toi Art.