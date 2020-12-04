Hilary Barry, Hayley Sproull and Sol3 Mio confirmed for NZME's radio line-up

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 10:35

Journalist, presenter and media personality Hilary Barry will be returning to one of her favourite media roles hosting a radio show in the New Year.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today confirmed TVNZ’s Seven Sharp co-host Barry will be joining The Hits radio network hosting the "The 3pm Pick-up" from February filling in for regular host Laura McGoldrick who’ll be on parental leave.

Barry will add "The Hits 3pm Pick-Up" to her day job on Seven Sharp which she hosts with another NZME personality, Radio Hauraki’s Jeremy Wells.

"Radio is where it all started for me with my first job as a reporter for Today FM in Wairarapa when Paul Henry signed me up. Then spending 10 years with Jeremy Corbett and Kim Adamson on More FM and a few more with Marcus Lush on RadioLIVE Breakfast - I've always really loved radio.

"To have the opportunity to fill-in on Laura’s show until she comes back with a new baby is a real treat and I’ve promised Laura I won’t break anything while she’s away," said Barry.

NZME has also announced Kiwi actor, comedian, musician, writer and host of TVNZ’s hit shows "Have You Been Paying Attention" and "The Great Kiwi Bake Off’, Hayley Sproull will be joining the ZM Breakfast Show with Fletch and Vaughan while regular co-host Megan Papas will also be on parental leave during next year.

"I’m absolutely stoked to be joining one of the biggest breakfast music radio shows in New Zealand. Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are hilarious. I’ve got to know Vaughan when we’ve been filming ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’ so working with him and Fletch while Megan’s off having her baby will be awesome," said Sproull.

NZME has confirmed Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will host Flava’s breakfast show during 2021.

Sol3 Mio started out with Flava in July to help launch Flava’s new "Old School Hip Hop and RnB" format and are proving incredibly popular with Flava’s growing audience.

"Our strategy to be New Zealand’s leading audio company is based on creating the best audio content in New Zealand across all of our radio networks," said NZME’s Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer.

"Having the likes of Hilary and Hayley step in for our fantastic permanent hosts and to have the amazing Sol3 Mio team confirmed for 2021 supports that strategic objective perfectly," said Palmer.