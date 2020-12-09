Estere to launch Maoriland's new music series

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄoriland is best known for celebrating and championing Indigenous cinema from across the globe through the annual Film Festival.
This December, MÄoriland is introducing a new music series to support both the artist and our community post-COVID.
‘MÄoriland Presents’ is a series of intimate live music performances held at the MÄoriland Hub - a former large department store in Åtaki village. Each show is carefully crafted by MÄoriland with ‘biggest fans’ in mind.
Each performance at ‘MÄoriland Presents’ gives the audience of up to 200 the opportunity to experience two intimate sets, as well as a talk with the artist about their inspirations and motivations.
Kicking off the inaugural event is Kiwi singer songwriter Estère. Taking inspiration from legends like Erykah Badu and David Bowie, her brand of "electric blue witch-hop" combines genres like electronica, folk, RnB and pop to breathe life into experimental, ethereal songs.
Her music has taken her across the world and seen her perform in South Africa, South Korea, France and Europe - including the iconic Glastonbury Festival in 2016.
She will be performing two sets at the MÄoriland Hub in Otaki on Friday 18 December. Tickets are available through iTicket for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.
In "MÄoriland Presents", MÄoriland aims to create a sustainable model of presenting exceptional Aotearoa music that gives inspiration to our artists and our community who would otherwise not connect.
The 2021 MÄoriland Film Festival will be taking place in Otaki from Wednesday 24 March through to Saturday 28 March 2021. The film festival programme will be announced on Waitangi Day (Saturday 6 February).
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice