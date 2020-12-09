Estere to launch Maoriland's new music series

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 09:22

MÄoriland is best known for celebrating and championing Indigenous cinema from across the globe through the annual Film Festival.

This December, MÄoriland is introducing a new music series to support both the artist and our community post-COVID.

‘MÄoriland Presents’ is a series of intimate live music performances held at the MÄoriland Hub - a former large department store in Åtaki village. Each show is carefully crafted by MÄoriland with ‘biggest fans’ in mind.

Each performance at ‘MÄoriland Presents’ gives the audience of up to 200 the opportunity to experience two intimate sets, as well as a talk with the artist about their inspirations and motivations.

Kicking off the inaugural event is Kiwi singer songwriter Estère. Taking inspiration from legends like Erykah Badu and David Bowie, her brand of "electric blue witch-hop" combines genres like electronica, folk, RnB and pop to breathe life into experimental, ethereal songs.

Her music has taken her across the world and seen her perform in South Africa, South Korea, France and Europe - including the iconic Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

She will be performing two sets at the MÄoriland Hub in Otaki on Friday 18 December. Tickets are available through iTicket for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.

In "MÄoriland Presents", MÄoriland aims to create a sustainable model of presenting exceptional Aotearoa music that gives inspiration to our artists and our community who would otherwise not connect.

The 2021 MÄoriland Film Festival will be taking place in Otaki from Wednesday 24 March through to Saturday 28 March 2021. The film festival programme will be announced on Waitangi Day (Saturday 6 February).