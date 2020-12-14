SkyCity to Farewell 2020 with a bang

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 09:25

New Zealand will be one of very few countries in the world to farewell 2020 with a bang, after SkyCity Entertainment Group confirmed its world-renowned fireworks display from Auckland’s Sky Tower would bring in the New Year.

SkyCity’s iconic midnight fireworks, laser and animation display will proceed in conjunction with lighting on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, TÄmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum and Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path.

At the stroke of midnight, New Zealand will bring in 2021 with a five-minute flourishing array of dancing colours, synchronised to a medley of popular Kiwi music tracks on More FM.

SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Michael Ahearne says 2020 has been an incredibly tough year for everyone.

"We are delighted we are able to give New Zealanders something to look forward to over the festive season. It’s a time to celebrate and appreciate what matters most, and to look forward with a sense of hope and new beginnings.

"This New Year’s Eve presents a unique opportunity for Auckland and New Zealand to deliver a world class event like no other, that will be enjoyed and appreciated by millions of people all over the world.

"Being able to mark the occasion is cause for celebration, because unlike many other major cities and countries, New Zealand is managing COVID-19 well.

"This is SkyCity’s way of demonstrating that New Zealand is open for business and we will play a key role in supporting the country’s economic and tourism recovery," says Ahearne.

SkyCity Auckland is partnering with New Zealand’s leading pyrotechnic and laser show experts PyroStar International and Soulstorm Lasers to deliver the show.

Using the brightest lasers in Australasia, the three-hour animation show will begin at 9pm with a large countdown clock, Maori kowhaiwhai and tukutuku patterns, native flora and fauna, as well messages in both English and Te Reo Maori scrolling around the tower.

The five-minute fireworks display will see 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics, 3800 effects, 1.6 tonnes of equipment and 14 kilometres of computer control cabling installed on levels 55, 61 and 64 of the Sky Tower.

Rob McDermott from PyroStar International says SkyCity’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will have global significance this year.

"The SkyCity New Year’s Eve fireworks are already iconic due to Auckland being the first major city in the world to celebrate the new year, but this year they will carry even more meaning due to the fact they are actually proceeding. This show will be spectacular, it’s the reset button many of us dearly need!"

The traditional New Year’s Eve Federal Street party has been moved to the end of January, to coincide with SkyCity’s 25th birthday celebrations, but Aucklanders can still take in the fireworks from many vantage points across the city.

The SkyCity New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast LIVE on TVNZ and the SkyCity Auckland Facebook page from 11.45pm.