Porirua's Waitangi Day has something for everyone - Council

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 10:31

Porirua’s Waitangi Day event will feature a number of our favourite things needed to make it a sweet day out for all the whÄnau on Te Rauparaha Park - food, music and activities.

The event, one of the country’s biggest held on February 6, will feature local favourites such as Ainslie Allen, The Mitis and Aotea College’s barbershop on the main stage, before headliner Sammy J at 2.15pm.

There will be more than 20 food options, with food trucks alongside the park, offering everything from Kiwi staples to spicy offerings to satisfy your puku. The event has a zero waste kaupapa, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable coffee cups and food containers.

Waka tours from hosts Toa Waka Ama are on offer once again, giving people a chance to get out on Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour. Free buses will be on offer from Te Rauparaha Park down to the water.

"Porirua continues to offer one of the best experiences on Waitangi Day," Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, says.

"I’m always incredibly impressed with the number of activities available for the entire family, and particularly our tamariki. It takes a lot of organising by our staff, who have a very successful blueprint to go off these days, so kudos to all the work that is put in."

Capital E, Awesome Bounce, indoor chill-out zone and a Lego exhibition will keep enthusiastic kids entertained inside Te Rauparaha Arena, and there will be bubble mania outside on the park too. More kids zone activities will be confirmed in the new year.

At PÄtaka, there will be a mini crafts market, performances, whanau fun and free tours of the Whiti Te RÄ! - the Story of NgÄti Toa Rangatira exhibition.

"This is a day to celebrate what is fantastic about our city, our people and our diversity, and welcome the many visitors from outside Porirua," Mayor Baker says.

"It’s going to be a great day - come down and join us!"

The event runs from 11am to 4pm.