Auckland 'ready for New Years Eve'

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 10:36

Central city events include free, family-friendly entertainment at The America’s Cup Race Cup Village.

Several central city streets will be pedestrianised on New Year’s Eve for the public to safely enjoy festivities.

The public are encouraged to plan travel well in advance and use public transport.

Auckland’s landmarks will be the stars of the New Year’s Eve show again this year, with the Sky Tower and Vector Lights on the Harbour Bridge set to bring in the new year with spectacular shows coordinated with TÄmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum and Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path.

At midnight, Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and SkyCity’s fireworks will welcome in 2021 with a spectacular five-minute show.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the light show is a great way for the city to come together to mark the end of a challenging year.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of all New Zealanders to eliminate COVID-19, we’re in the fortunate position of being able to live our lives relatively normally. People can go to work and school, gather with friends, and our economy is one of the most open in the world.

"That’s worth celebrating, and this year’s spectacular display will be a perfect opportunity for Aucklanders to do that."

This year, Vector Lights has added an additional 40 search lights, taking the New Year’s Eve light show to a magnificent new level. Vector Chief Executive Office, Simon Mackenzie, says: "It’s fantastic to partner with Auckland Council to add 40 search lights to the Vector Lights display for a stunning New Year’s Eve show, all powered by a mix of leading solar, battery and peer to peer technology. This sustainable light show will bid 2020 farewell and welcome in 2021 in spectacular fashion."

As the first global city in the world to welcome in the new year, Auckland’s midnight moment will be broadcast on all three TVNZ channels; TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE and OnDemand. Coverage will also be syndicated to international media outlets, so those overseas can share in Auckland’s celebrations. Earlier in the evening, viewers can enjoy live shots from city central celebrations during broadcasts on TVNZ 1 from 7pm - 8pm, then on TVNZ 2 from 11pm.

The broadcast will also include a special moment immediately prior to midnight, offering Kiwis an opportunity to unite in acknowledging what we’ve achieved through the kindness and resilience of New Zealanders in 2020. More details will be released on this in due course.

Central city events will also be a draw card for young and young at heart. The America’s Cup Village celebrating with free entertainment from 2pm at Silo Park and from 5pm on Te Wero Island. The Britomart Block Party NYE Festival will also be taking place on Galway Street and Britomart Square from 7pm - 4am.

Those looking for an earlier night can head to a vantage point from 9pm to watch Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge build momentum towards midnight alongside a Kiwiana themed laser show on the Sky Tower.

As per last year, several streets in the central city will be pedestrianised for partygoers, families and visitors to move freely and safely as they enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Travel information:

With the city centre expected to be busy, it’s important to plan travel well in advance and be aware of changes to the public transport network on the night.

To keep everyone celebrating safe, there will be some road closures in place from 10pm - 2am in central Auckland. There will also be managed access roads from earlier in the evening along the waterfront and Viaduct Harbour, and in Wynyard Quarter where The America’s Cup Race Cup Village is located.

In the central city, bus services will be diverted around road closures and different stops will be used from 8pm until the end of service. Trains will not be running on New Year’s Eve, but extra rail replacement bus services will be operating. There will also be later ferry sailings and additional bus services after midnight to help the public get home safely.

Check the AT Mobile app or Journey Planner for the most up to date information and to plan your travel.