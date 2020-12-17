Christmas Trains back for 2020 and more popular than ever - Counties Power

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 09:42

The award-winning Counties Power Christmas Lights, Trains at Night event at Glenbrook Vintage Railway is back to light up Franklin with Christmas cheer. It’s already looking to far exceed the number of attendees as last year after three packed nights last weekend.

More than 3,700 have already jumped on board the Christmas Express, with five more nights, always the busiest leading up to Christmas, still to go. Online bookings are high for these last nights, with organisers urging locals to book online to beat the ticket queues. Last year 7,500 people attended the event in total.

Running again from tonight until 22 December, the event offers themed train rides, Santa, a Christmas market, food stalls and more.

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the festivities offer a fantastic experience for the whole family.

"It’s been a tough year for us all so we’re excited to bring this fun festive event back to our community to lighten the skies and the mood. This is a great celebration of family, Christmas, getting together as a community and a wonderful time to reflect on what’s important to us all. Get on board and support this important local event."

Counties Power Christmas Lights, Trains at Night sees the charitable organisation’s trains, station and buildings lit up with Christmas lights.

Money raised from ticket sales goes towards the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of iconic Glenbrook Vintage Railway, a charitable organisation.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or on Glenbrook Vintage Railway’s website www.gvr.org.nz.