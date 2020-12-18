Three Little Kiwi gets Santa's approval - Pukaha

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 13:25

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre has published a children’s story based on the real-life adventures of three juvenile north island brown kiwi. The picture book is aimed at young readers and the wildlife centre will put the proceeds from sales towards its two-fold conservation initiatives; restoring native forest and breeding rare native species for release into the wild.

Three Little Kiwi has been written by PÅ«kaha ranger Tara Swan who has worked at the wildlife centre for seven years and features illustrations from Angelique Hicks, the teenage daughter of PÅ«kaha ranger Mireille Hicks. It tells the story of the late-night escape of Tahi, Rua and Toru who notice that one of their rangers has left the gate to their enclosure open. The three young friends ‘breakout’ and soon get to meet several other inhabitants that call PÅ«kaha home. It’s a tale of young exploration and discovery aimed at teaching young minds about the native species that live in Aotearoa’s native forests.

Swan said she wrote the book especially for children "because I want them to be inspired to go out and explore, find things, meet our wildlife and see where they live. I also wanted to show children that night-time is not a scary place".

The book was launched on December 13th in time for Christmas and can only be bought onsite at PÅ«kaha’s nature themed giftshop or online via their webshop.

Father Christmas visited the wildlife centre on December 12th and gave the book two thumbs up. "Ho-ho-ho", he said, "Merry Christmas! I managed to get an advance copy for my Elves to read. They are really going to enjoy this book. They will love the beautiful drawings and being introduced to stripy, spiky and slimy things because they are unlike any of the creatures that live at the northpole".

With a whisk, a twirl, a wink and a wave he hopped in his sleigh and was off on his own adventure! Santa returns to PÅ«kaha on December 20th from 12-2pm. Copies of Three Little Kiwi are available from PÅ«kaha while stocks last or at their webshop right here.