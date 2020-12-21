Local acts rocking the Soundshell this New Year’s Eve - Napier Council

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 09:47

Expect all the classics when renowned local band Naked Gun take the stage at this year’s New Year’s Eve party at the Soundshell.

Joining them will be singer Margot Pierard and multi-instrumentalist Anton Wuts, allowing them to take old favourites such as Hello Sailor’s Gutter Black to new heights.

Having worked with them both previously, Ursula Williams, Matt Baker, Jason Alexander and Chris (Pins) Taunt are really looking forward to sharing the experience with what is expected to be a crowd of thousands. "We’ve played for a lot of people over the years, and the feedback we always get is that we perform such a wide range of music. That’s what we want to do for New Year’s - a bit of Kiwiana, some classics, and get people up dancing and singing along with us," says Jason.

Other entertainment on the night includes The Tramps, Izzy Lorch and Rezpect Dance Crew.

Once again there will be two massive fireworks displays, one at 9.45pm, and one at midnight, shortly after Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise rings the Veronica Bell, and the countdown begins to 2021.

This event is proudly presented by Napier City Council, Smokefree and Littlestone

Entertainment.

We’ve been lucky to receive financial support via the Domestic Events fund for this year’s event, and after the effects COVID-19 has had on the event industry this has meant we are able to put together an event Napier can be proud of, says event organizer Beth Elstone of Littlestone Entertainment.

"It’s a chance to say goodbye to 2020 and see in the 2021 year in style, with our local community. We have secured all local suppliers and talent for this year, one way to give back and invest in our local creative and event industries."

Key things you need to know:

-Starts 7pm

-Family fireworks 9.45pm

-Fireworks at midnight

-There is a liquor plan in place in the CBD

-No fires are to be lit on the beach

-There will be road closures - go to napier.govt.nz for further information.

The event will go ahead, rain or shine unless it is deemed unsafe due to weather conditions.

For updates, go to facebook.com/nyenapier/