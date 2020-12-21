Wellington's Summer City kicks-off with a bang on New Year’s Eve

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 11:48

Wellington City Council’s jam-packed Summer City programme kicks-off this New Year’s Eve, and with events and activities happening all over the capital there’s something for everyone.

Whairepo Lagoon will be the place to be for New Year’s Eve, as everyone comes together to countdown towards the start of 2021 with live music, kai, entertainment and fireworks.

The whÄnau-friendly event includes an hour of chart-topping favourites with Electric Avenue until the kids’ countdown at 9pm, then from 10pm Orchestra Wellington will entertain the crowd until midnight.

After a challenging year, Wellington will be looking forward to celebrating the start of a new one, says Mayor Andy Foster.

"New Year’s Eve at Whairepo Lagoon is the perfect time for all of us to come together in a celebration of community. As we welcome in 2021 with an exciting summer season of events and activities there is so much to look forward to."

From 12 January, Wellington’s iconic Gardens Magic festival brings three weeks of free music and a magical light display to Botanic Garden ki PaekÄkÄ. Kids’ Magic will entertain the littlies on Sat 30 January with whÄnau-friendly fun in the Dell.

Pasifika brings a taste of the Pacific to the capital on Saturday 23 January, and the new Welly Weekend event rounds out the Wellington anniversary holiday with fireworks, circus performances, kids’ activities, live music and food trucks on the city’s waterfront.

Our national day Te RÄ o Waitangi will be commemorated with kai, kapa haka and waiata for the whole whÄnau to enjoy on Saturday 6 February. The MÄoriland Film Festival will present a programme of short films and feature film Poi E the night before in Waitangi Park.

"Wellington ki PÅneke is open for everyone with months of events and activities celebrating and supporting our local creative community and culture and embracing the diversity of the capital," says the Mayor.

"We wish everyone a Meri Kirihimete and relaxing festive time with friends and whÄnau, and remember to Drive Safe, Drive Sober and check-in with your Tracer App."

Some highlights to look forward to in the 2020-21 summer season:

Thurs 31 December | See in the New Year with a night of music, food, and fireworks from 8pm - 12 midnight at Whairepo Lagoon.

12 - 31 January | The iconic Gardens Magic returns to the Soundshell in Botanic Garden ki PaekÄkÄ.

13-17 Jan | The NZ Cycle Classic comes to the region. cycletournz.com

Sat 23 Jan | Pasifika will be showcasing the sights, sounds and flavours from our Pacific neighbours from midday - 6pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/pasifika

24 - 25 Jan | Wellington’s latest event Welly Weekend brings fun, festivities and fireworks to the waterfront.

25 Jan - 29 Feb | The Performance Arcade is a six-week festival of free music, culture and entertainment along the waterfront. www.theperformancearcade.com

Sat 30 Jan | Kids’ Magic in the Dell - Pack a picnic, grab the gang and head to the hills for a fun and fantabulous do at the Dell from 11am-1pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/kidsmagic

Fri 5 Feb | WhÄnau Film Night features Poi E for free at Waitangi Park. Wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

Sat 6 Feb | Te RÄ o Waitangi celebrates our national day with kai, entertainment and activities from midday - 7.30pm. www.wcc.govt.nz/waitangi

Sat 6 Feb | Kotahi at Strathmore Park features Anika Moa. Check out their Facebook event page for info.

For daily updates, check the Council’s Facebook page and Twitter, for more information visit wellington.govt.nz/summercity and wellington.govt.nz/events.