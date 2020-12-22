Exhibition of contemporary Maori art inspires Maori creative Melodownz

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 14:18

Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art.

Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.

The game-changing exhibition celebrates MÄori creativity through the generations, and highlights the common themes, narratives and ideas that MÄori artists have explored and expressed in their creative outlet.

With a vast range of contemporary MÄori art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art, the exhibition is an experience that everyone can enjoy and within which many find meaning.

Local MÄori artist/rapper/creative, Melodownz, was blown away by the exhibition and says, ‘It made me really proud and empowered to know that a whole art gallery is full of MÄori artists… I think that’s something that we need more often in this society, more indigenous artwork in that kind of environment.’

Inspired by his experience at Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, Melodownz has created a spoken-word piece to represent his experience of being a young MÄori creative in today’s world and what that means to him. Here is a link to his spoken word piece.

He speaks of the impact of colonisation, the way he feels in today’s society and how he draws on his MÄori culture to empower him in his creativity.

As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of MÄori art, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art also creates an opportunity to look forward. It’s inspiring today’s generation of creatives, like Melodownz, to take charge of their stories and celebrate and embrace their culture through creativity.

Exhibition details:

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki

Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for New Zealand residents and Gallery Members