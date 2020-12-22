Exhibition of contemporary Maori art inspires Maori creative Melodownz

|
[ login or create an account ]
Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art.
Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.
The game-changing exhibition celebrates MÄori creativity through the generations, and highlights the common themes, narratives and ideas that MÄori artists have explored and expressed in their creative outlet.
With a vast range of contemporary MÄori art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art, the exhibition is an experience that everyone can enjoy and within which many find meaning.
Local MÄori artist/rapper/creative, Melodownz, was blown away by the exhibition and says, ‘It made me really proud and empowered to know that a whole art gallery is full of MÄori artists… I think that’s something that we need more often in this society, more indigenous artwork in that kind of environment.’
Inspired by his experience at Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, Melodownz has created a spoken-word piece to represent his experience of being a young MÄori creative in today’s world and what that means to him. Here is a link to his spoken word piece.
He speaks of the impact of colonisation, the way he feels in today’s society and how he draws on his MÄori culture to empower him in his creativity.
As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of MÄori art, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art also creates an opportunity to look forward. It’s inspiring today’s generation of creatives, like Melodownz, to take charge of their stories and celebrate and embrace their culture through creativity.
Exhibition details:
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art
Where:
Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki
Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets
Auckland, New Zealand
Admission:
FREE for New Zealand residents and Gallery Members
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice