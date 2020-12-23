10th annual Christmas cracker event tomorrow - Orana

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 15:25

Orana Wildlife Park will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its Festive Themed Fun Day tomorrow. The zoo’s elves have been preparing a smorgasbord of fantastic festive presents to be delivered to all the good animals one day early.

Orana’s Head of Christmas, Rachael Mason says: "we love this event, it’s a great chance to share a special time of year with our precious animals. It’s become a really popular event for staff, animals and visitors and is an especially exciting way to pass away the hours ahead of the big day!"

"Visitors will get to see and enjoy the antics of our amazing animals and observe their different unwrapping technique! Our gorilla brothers will jostle for the ‘best’ lovingly wrapped gift (food enrichment treats), kea will skilfully destroy their presents, rhino will stomp towards their packages and use their horn to examine the goods. It will be a fun day for all".

"Our primate team is also planning an extra special treat for visitors. We will unveil three very cute two-month-old black and white ruffed lemur babies for the first time!"

"We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season," concludes Rachael.