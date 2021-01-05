Greenstone Entertainment announcement

Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 - 10:00

We are pleased to share with you the attached press release (embargoed until 10am NZ time Tuesday 5th of January) announcing a lineup change for the upcoming Summer Concert Tour 2021 - due to the changing situation in Australia. This will be across all 3 of our shows, being:

Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, Queenstown: Saturday 23 January

Taupo Summer Concert: Saturday 30 January

Whitianga Summer Concert: Sunday 31 January

Summer Concert Tour Announces New Artists

Greenstone Entertainment, promoters of the upcoming Summer Concert Tour, announce that three new artists will join Gin Wigmore and Dragon as part of their January 2021 line-up. Three iconic kiwi acts in The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar- and Hello Sailor will be taking to the stage across the 3 shows in Queenstown, Taupo and Whitianga in late January 2021.

Due to the changing situation in Australia, The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX, are no longer able to come across to New Zealand, but are committed to performing at the Summer Concert Tour in future years.

