More than books: Upper Hutt Libraries showcase their variety with film events

Tuesday, 5 January, 2021

Upper Hutt Libraries’ ‘Summer on the Screen’ series brings to audiences a screening of modern fairytale, This Beautiful Fantastic, on Sunday, 17 January at 6pm. By hosting free film events, library staff are hoping not only to provide a community platform for film enthusiasts, but to highlight that today’s libraries offer more than just print-based resources.

Films for these community events are selected from the library’s subscription to online streaming services, Kanopy and Beamafilm, which library members can access for free through their own devices at home, on the go, or onsite at the Central and Pinehaven libraries.

"It’s fantastic that we can offer free access to these film streaming services," says librarian Miranda Keech. "Obviously, you can borrow DVDs at our library; however, we can’t offer as wide a variety of genres as we would like. Kanopy and Beamafilm are perfect for catering to an audience with lots of interests - they have everything from classic films to popular documentaries."

"We are very excited to host these monthly events during the summer," adds librarian Rhea Fohs. "It’s nice to come together as a community and enjoy a good story on the big screen. It’s a stereotype that libraries are just about books - we offer so much more than that."

Bookings are required through the library’s website or by phone (04) 527 2171. Film enthusiasts can expect comfy chairs for seating as well as nibbles and refreshments to make it a great evening out at the movies, amongst the books.

Event Page:

https://www.upperhuttlibrary.co.nz/Events/This-Beautiful-Fantastic

Digital Library:

https://www.upperhuttlibrary.co.nz/Digital-Resources