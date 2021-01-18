Get your groove on in Porirua this long weekend - Porirua City Council

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 16:39

The Summer Concert Series is back for 2021!

This Wellington Anniversary weekend grab a picnic, pull on your dancing shoes and head down to Aotea Lagoon’s rose garden for some awesome, free, live music from 6-8pm.

Relax and enjoy the summer weather at our four shows featuring new artists as well as old favourites. Bring some snacks or pack a full picnic dinner. There will be a coffee cart and Mr Whippy van nearby if you want to buy dessert or coffee.

Here’s the music lineup:

Friday 22 January

We’ll be kicking off the concert series with a bang. The Blueprint is a three-piece covers band, and armed with a diverse set list, they’ll be delivering all your favourite classic rock covers.

Saturday 23 January

Another hot summer favourite is singer-songwriter, pianist and all-round entertainer Shaun Preston, back by popular demand. Performing a wide range of hits from acts like The Killers, David Bowie, Adele and Elton John, Shaun is guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

Sunday 24 January

It wouldn’t be a Summer Concert Series without our favourite Irish band The Shenanigans, who never fail to entertain. The band bring their own unique style with a fun, Celtic twist on each song - be it rock ‘n’ roll, country or classics from the Emerald Isle.

Monday 25 January

With top 10 hits from the 50s through to today, Mojo will get the crowd dancing with an impressive set list. Lead singer Grant Sullivan is the voice of Dancing with the Stars, and Mojo have been rocking together for more than 20 years in New Zealand and overseas.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says this is the perfect opportunity for people to kick back and enjoy some free live music in a beautiful setting.

"The summer concert series always has such a fun, positive vibe.

"It’s a chance for people to enjoy the gorgeous rose gardens by the lagoon, and get out and see some fantastic entertainment on these warm summer evenings."