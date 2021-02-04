'A beautiful, fun and free experience for whanau to enjoy' - Toi Tu Toi Ora

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 11:21

Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art exhibition is the perfect day out and there’s something exciting for everyone. Panatahi Firmin checked it out for himself and he has a few tips for our whÄnau.

Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art. Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.

Panatahi and his whÄnau had the full experience and figured out all the hacks to enjoy a free day with lots of activity involved.

From the free Auckland Transport travel for kids (aged 5-15) on weekends and public holidays, to the free Gallery entry and free interactive activities, there’s so much to do in one spot.

Check out his experience here: [youtube and social media links]

This exhibition isn’t just for art lovers; it tells a story that everyone in Aotearoa should experience and celebrates MÄori artists from across the motu. Along with the amazing exhibition itself, there’s also a fun, interactive space for our tamariki to enjoy and get creative while learning about our ngahere (forest, ecosystem).

Te HÄ o Te Wao Nui a TÄne is an immersive experience created by artist Charlotte Graham (NgÄti Mahuta, NgÄti Tamaoho, Te Äkitai Waiohua, NgÄti Whanaunga, NgÄti PÄoa, NgÄti Kotimana). Here tamariki can explore the textures, sounds and shapes of the ngahere, create their own mahi toi and add it to the korowai (cloak) of Tane.

This is the perfect experience for school trips. To book for a rÅpu (group) contact education@aucklandartgallery.com at least two weeks in advance.

As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of MÄori art, there’s a range of artistic styles for both young and old to appreciate. There’s so much going on at Toi TÅ« Toi Ora - and it’s free for everyone to enjoy.

Exhibition details: Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art

Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets, Auckland, New Zealand

Admission: FREE for all