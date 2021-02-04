'A beautiful, fun and free experience for whanau to enjoy' - Toi Tu Toi Ora

|
Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art exhibition is the perfect day out and there’s something exciting for everyone. Panatahi Firmin checked it out for himself and he has a few tips for our whÄnau.
Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art. Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.
Panatahi and his whÄnau had the full experience and figured out all the hacks to enjoy a free day with lots of activity involved.
From the free Auckland Transport travel for kids (aged 5-15) on weekends and public holidays, to the free Gallery entry and free interactive activities, there’s so much to do in one spot.
This exhibition isn’t just for art lovers; it tells a story that everyone in Aotearoa should experience and celebrates MÄori artists from across the motu. Along with the amazing exhibition itself, there’s also a fun, interactive space for our tamariki to enjoy and get creative while learning about our ngahere (forest, ecosystem).
Te HÄ o Te Wao Nui a TÄne is an immersive experience created by artist Charlotte Graham (NgÄti Mahuta, NgÄti Tamaoho, Te Äkitai Waiohua, NgÄti Whanaunga, NgÄti PÄoa, NgÄti Kotimana). Here tamariki can explore the textures, sounds and shapes of the ngahere, create their own mahi toi and add it to the korowai (cloak) of Tane.
This is the perfect experience for school trips. To book for a rÅpu (group) contact education@aucklandartgallery.com at least two weeks in advance.
As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of MÄori art, there’s a range of artistic styles for both young and old to appreciate. There’s so much going on at Toi TÅ« Toi Ora - and it’s free for everyone to enjoy.
Exhibition details: Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art
Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets, Auckland, New Zealand
Admission: FREE for all
