Step into an artist's world - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 14:02

Step into the world of TaupÅ artist Steven Clark this month with his new exhibition, Welcome to My World, at TaupÅ Museum.

A self-taught artist, Clark is a member of the Active Arts Tuesday Painters group in TaupÅ and he focusses on acrylic and water colour paintings.

"Sometimes I use a photograph as reference, sometimes a postcard. But sometimes I just have an image in my head and I go to the canvas and paint. Sometimes those images come to me in my dreams," he said.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said Clark painted in a different style to most, working in a linear fashion instead of layering as most painters did.

"Clark’s paintings are exceptional in their technical detail. It’s fascinating to study and ponder how he is able to get details so spot on," she said.

Clark last held an exhibition at TaupÅ Museum in 1997 and can remember it vividly.

"Steven has an exceptional memory of the exhibition and recalls the date, day, time, how many works he exhibited and sold, along with the mayor at the time, Joan Williamson, opening the exhibition," Ms Stephen said. "She has now accepted an invitation to open this exhibition some 24 years later, which is really exciting for Steven."

The community is welcome to join Clark for the official opening on Friday, February 12 at 5.30pm.

TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.