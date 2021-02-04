Celebrating 30 years of Maori sporting excellence

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 14:59

In place of the 2020 MÄori Sports Awards, a three-part series will air on MÄori Television next week that celebrates and counts down the top 30 MÄori sportsmen and women from the last 30 years.

Since 1991, the MÄori Sports Awards have been held annually to celebrate our top MÄori sporting heroes. During its time we’ve seen some greats cross the stage and each year a new generation of talent has been discovered.

2020 marked the 30th anniversary of the Maori Sports Awards and due to covid restrictions the decision was made to cancel the 2020 awards ceremony. Like many, The MÄori Sports Awards Charitable Trust had to think innovatively and in collaboration with Mahi Tahi Media they’ve created a series that celebrates the 30th anniversary with a countdown of the top 30 MÄori sportspeople from the last 30 years.

Over three half hour episodes, ‘MÄori Sports Awards: 30 in 30’, hosted by Te Arahi Maipi, will celebrate and profile our most influential 30 MÄori sportspeople since 1991 starting at 30 and counting down to number 1. This list has been carefully selected by an expert panel and features a range of sporting identities from different codes.

The MÄori Sports Awards have always been about providing a platform to showcase and celebrate the special sporting talent that comes out of te iwi MÄori. This series does the same, it’s not so much about the countdown but more about highlighting the amazing wÄhine toa and tÄne toa who have achieved greatness and inspired generations.