Specatcle: A pan-art show in the Dunedin Fringe Festival

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 09:04

Spectacle is a newly formed entity that brings you immersive, participatory, pan-art shows attempting to remove the limitations of the usual gallery experience. Likened to a modern day version of the "Happening", each incarnation presents a theme which the curated artists express within their creative realms.

The Ōtepoti/Dunedin Fringe Festival will see the debut with six core artists, and seven collaborators, interpreting the theme Spectacle within their chosen medium - conceptual art, dance, digital art, installation, music and visual art respectively. Between the two shows we invite the public to participate in the creation of an installation which will be unveiled at the final show. This event will be a visual feast with live performances, interactivity and reactive pieces. There will be an evolution of works over the two shows, enticing you to attend everything and influence the proceedings.

The event will take place at a secret location (to be announced) across the first weekend of the Ōtepoti/Dunedin Fringe Festival.

The opening show begins at 6pm sharp Friday 19 March.

Workshop 10am - 2pm Saturday 20 March - this is open to everyone but you must register via emailing spectacledunedin@gmail.com

-Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

The final show begins at 6pm sharp Sunday March 21.

This event is FREE to attend and will also be live streamed - keep an eye on social media for the link.

Thanks to the Dunedin City Council Arts Grant and Creative Communities funding, The Dunedin Dream Brokerage and all of our generous Boosted NZ campaign donors.