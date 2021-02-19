Lift-Off returns to NZ Fringe Festival with one-stop triple-shot of talent - Te Auaha

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 13:26

Back for a second helping of success, Te Auaha is proud to announce the return of Lift-Off (65 Dixon Street, 26-28 February), the NZ Fringe Festival’s one-stop triple-shot of unmissably fresh talent. Join three exciting emerging artists Felix Crossley-Pritchard (stage and screen), Flora Dryburgh (musical theatre) and Emily Morgan (commercial dance) for an hour of ‘exemplary…beautiful…enrapturing’ work that fires on all cylinders!

Lift-Off is a three-part showcase, bringing together the original work Felix, Flora and Emily created as part of their final courses of study last year. The now-graduates have spent the past few months developing and finessing their work, collaborating with former tutors and fellow graduates to bring new details to light. Lift-Off highlights the talents of 2020 graduates Flora Dryburgh (musical theatre), Emily Morgan (commercial dance) and Felix Crossley-Pritchard (stage and screen).

The idea for a joint venture with recent graduates came serendipitously. "We were looking for a way to support our grads and showcase new work, NZ Fringe is the perfect home for a project like that," explains Venue Manager Will Harris. "By working in partnership with these three newly-graduated performers, and NZ Fringe, we know they’ll get valuable industry experience and have exceptional support and advice every step of the way."

This year’s festival boasts more events than ever before, despite the impacts of Covid-19 and its accompanying travel and gathering restrictions. Lift-Off is one of more than two dozen Fringe events Te Auaha will host this year, and venues staff are excited to welcome the eclectic wave of artists and audiences into its theatres, bar and cinema. "One of the best things about being a Fringe venue is the sense of community," says Harris. "Festivals like this allow emerging, mid-career and established artists to work alongside and learn from each other, and it’s wonderful to play a small part in helping those connections happen."