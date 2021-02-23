International cabaret performer JoJo Bellini debuts at NZ Fringe

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 11:31

Bondage Queen Sings the Hits is a comedy cabaret and a celebration of the body, sex positivity and 80’s music.

For cabaret performer JoJo Bellini there was no better decision made in 2020 than to start a new life in New Zealand. After arriving in January she was scheduled to go back to the UK in March, her flight back to London was cancelled and now she has the privilege of living and working in one of the safest countries in the world.

"Due to the pandemic the decision was made for me," says Bellini, "Now I have the opportunity to not only explore all of what Aotearoa has on offer but also perform to live audiences. An option sadly not available to many of my colleagues back in the UK"

The brutally honest and pant-wettingly funny show blasts outdated, old-fashioned taboo and explores the myths and truths surrounding the BDSM and fetish world, through the lens of JoJo Bellini’s own journey of sexual experiences, gaining self- confidence and self-awareness through her immersion into the BDSM pool of deliciousness.

The 80’s music? ...Well that’s just her jam!

"I have been fortunate to work with some amazing queer and femme arts practitioners to bring this show to its very saucy life. The results will need to be seen to believed!" says Bellini

This show is about inclusion, discovering ones self and really feeling good in your own skin. Whether you are vanilla or a deviant, there is something for everyone to discover and delight in with this show.

"The weird and wonderful world of sexuality should always be celebrated", says Bellini, "and this show certainly does that."

Bondage Queen Sings the Hits debuts at The Fringe Bar in Wellington March 9-13 at 8.30pm. Tickets range from $12.60 - $18

Tickets available through NZ Fringe: https://fringe.co.nz/show/bondage-queen-sings-the-hits

Creative Director: Sameena Zehra

Vocal Director: Lauren Armstrong

Choreographer: Niko Walford

Photographer: Carissa Corlett