720K regional events fund for Dunedin - council

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 00:00

The Dunedin events scene is about to get supercharged, with the opening of the new contestable Regional Events Fund on 1 March. With a total pool of up to $720,000 available over two and a half years, the fund is aimed specifically at events that will attract increased domestic visitation and spend in the city, to offset the loss of international tourism dollars.

New or existing events that meet the criteria can apply for between $25,000 and $100,000 to stage a single or multi-year event, which must take place between March 2021 and June 2023. The funding can be applied for in addition other Dunedin City Council event grants.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funding is being facilitated by the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, in its capacity as the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) for the city.

John Christie Director Enterprise Dunedin says the funding should get potential event organisers thinking strategically about the type of events they should stage, "Dunedin has an opportunity to host events that will speak to our unique character as a city and provide a point of compelling difference within the wider New Zealand event calendar.

"Whether these are completely new signature events or up-scaled and collaborative versions of existing well-loved Dunedin events, the impetus is there to create something quite exceptional that will draw people in from all over the country."

"We know that key events are a real drawcard for Kiwis, and the associated spend on hospitality, accommodation, retail, transport and activities spread the economic benefit far and wide," he says.

Enterprise Dunedin is working alongside other southern RTO’s including Tourism Waitaki, Clutha Development and Great South to ensure the best economic impact for all communities and avoid date clashes, where possible.

Full funding criteria and terms and conditions can found on www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/funding-and-grants/events-funding

The application form on the same webpage will be live from 1 March.